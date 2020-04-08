Death notice for Deborah Albert

FORT SMITH, Ark. – Private family services for Deborah Kay (Kissinger) Albert, 64 of Fort Smith, Arkansas, will be held at the Kissinger Family Farm on April 18 at 2 p.m.

Cremation is under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro, Oklahoma.

She was born Oct. 21, 1955 in Belleville, Illinois to Paul and Elfred (Dean) Kissinger and passed away April 7, 2020 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Survivors include daughter, Rebekah Khilling; two sons Kyle Jarnagin and Daniel Albert; two sisters Paulette Branch and Lisa Thompson; three brothers David Kissinger, Mark Kissinger and Jason Kissinger; and six grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Jared Kissinger; and her oldest son, Eric Jarnagin.

