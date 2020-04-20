Death notice for Charlene Brown

BOKOSHE – Charlene Brown, 73, of Bokoshe, was born Oct. 5, 1946, in Milton, to Olin and Verlon Lillie (Wilson) Sides, and passed away April 17, 2020, in Bokoshe.

Graveside services were held April 13, 2020, at Milton Cemetery with Pastor Cyndi Arnwine officiating. Burial followed, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

Survivors are her son Robbie Brassfield and wife Suzzanna; stepdaughter, Carol Hammons and her husband Larry; stepson, Michael Brown and his wife Becky; three granddaughters; three grandsons; six great grandchildren; special brother Desmond Sides and friend Becky Burch.

She was preceded in death by her husband, G.T. Brown; parents, Olin and Verlon Sides; and one sister, Ruth Ann.





