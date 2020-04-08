Death notice for Billie Plummer

POTEAU – Billie Don Plummer, 77, of Poteau, passed away Monday April 6th 2020 in his home.

Memorial service, date, and time for friends and family to share memories, reminisce and chat is pending due to COVID-19 precautions. Services are under the direction of Grace Funeral Services of Poteau.

He was born to Gladys and Ruthie Plummer in Poteau.

Survivors include his wife, Donna Plummer, of the home; daughter Melisa (Sissy) and husband Dwayne Leonard of Howe; son Kerry and wife Beth Plummer of Poteau; brother Damon Plummer; grandchildren; and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers and wife Benny and Georgia Plummer, and Vernon Plummer; and wife and mother of his children, Barbara Plummer.

