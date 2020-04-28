Death notice for Belinda Burns

POTEAU – Belinda Kay Burns, 56, of Poteau, was born Feb. 15, 1964 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to William and Dorothy (Jones) Hartley, and passed away April 27, 2020 in Fort Smith.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will hold a memorial celebration at a later date. Cremation services have been entrusted to Grace Funeral Service of Poteau.

Surviving family members are her husband, Thomas Burns; son Wesley LeFlore and wife Kendall; daughter, Christine LeFlore; step-daughters Contessa Burns, Jessica LaRue and husband Curtis; brothers Richard Hartley and wife Brenda, Tom Hartley and wife Carol; and 13 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Robert Hartley.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.