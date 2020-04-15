Curbside testing continues in county

POTEAU – The LeFlore County Health Department is continuing curbside COVID-19 testing for county residents. This is a free service and will be offered by scheduled appointment only.

If you are 18 years and older, experiencing fever of 100.4 or higher, have a cough, or shortness of breath you are encouraged to contact the LeFlore County Health Department to reserve an appointment for COVID-19 Testing. This test will be administered curbside and individuals are asked to remain in their vehicle at all times.

This is a free service and will be available while testing supplies last. Call (918) 647-8601 to schedule a COVID-19 test.

