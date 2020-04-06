Curbside coronavirus testing now available

POTEAU – The LeFlore County Health Department has announced curbside COVID-19 testing is available by appointment only beginning Monday at the LeFlore County Health Department at 1204 Dewey Avenue in Poteau.

The testing is available as long as supplies are available.

Any individual 18 years and older who are experienced a fever of 100.4 or higher, cough, or shortness of breath are encouraged to contact the health department at (918) 647-8601 to reserve an appointment.

Individuals should stay in their vehicle at all times.

Testing is free and does not require insurance or a physician’s order. The Health Department does encourage patients seeking testing to contact their primary care provider.

For additional information about COVID-19 or testing, you may visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov or call the coronavirus hotline at (877) 215-8336.

Check out a new and better way to keep up with the news, sports, obits and more on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.