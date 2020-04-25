Cowboys target defense on Day 2

By SCHUYLER DIXON AP Pro Football Writer

The Dallas Cowboys decided they could wait to address their defense in the NFL draft when a receiver they didn’t expect to be available was there for the taking in the first round.

Those greater needs were the focus on Day 2.

The Cowboys took Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs with the 51st overall choice in the second round and defensive tackle Neville Gallimore of Oklahoma at No. 82 in the third round Friday night.

The Cowboys had pivoted away from defense a night earlier because Gallimore’s teammate, receiver CeeDee Lamb, was surprisingly available with the 17th overall pick. Dallas had Lamb pegged at No. 6.

