Cowboys draft Lamb at 17

By SCHUYLER DIXON AP Pro Football Writer

Receiver CeeDee Lamb was still there in the first round of the NFL draft for the Dallas Cowboys, who decided needs at several defensive positions could wait.

The Cowboys drafted the breakaway threat from Oklahoma 17th overall Thursday night, giving quarterback Dak Prescott another weapon to go with Amari Cooper and his newly minted $100 million contract.

Pass rusher, cornerback and safety were bigger needs for a team that already has a trio of offensive stars in Prescott, Cooper and two-time NFL rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott, not to mention perennial Pro Bowlers on the offensive line.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.