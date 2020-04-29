CASC starts food pantry

POTEAU – The COVID-19 pandemic has left many facing unprecedented and challenging circumstances. Some are now finding themselves unemployed, some are facing financial challenges and many are facing an entire upheaval of their daily lives.

Focusing on the students and work family, and taking a holistic approach to their well-being, is always a priority for Carl Albert State College. The Carl Albert food pantry will be open to CASC students and employees only.

The food pantry will operate each Thursday beginning May 7. Students and employees must present their campus ID in order to receive food items. To be mindful of social distancing guidelines, the pantry will be open for curbside pickup on Thursdays from 1 to 3 p.m. on both campuses. Included in the bags are dry goods such as beans and pasta, soup, grits, oatmeal, bottled water and more. One bag can feed two individuals. Two bags maximum, per person, will be distributed.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.