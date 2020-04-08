CASC extends distance learning to summer

POTEAU – The executive cabinet of Carl Albert State College continues to evaluate the developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After careful consideration, CASC has decided to continue with the current distance learning format throughout the summer months.

Students will need to continue the current routine. Faculty and staff remain available to students via phone, email, Zoom, and other formats. Students are encouraged to continue to reach out with any questions or concerns.

Open enrollment has started, and enrollment advisors are working to make sure each student receives the best possible service. Currently, each building on the Poteau campus is closed to students and the general public. In Poteau, all correspondence must be done via phone, email or regular mail. All residence halls will remain closed.

Wi-Fi services will be available in the parking lot. Students are encouraged to visit the campus and remain in your vehicle, and utilize the Wi-Fi services to complete assignments and conduct correspondence.

CASC also wants any elementary, middle or high school student of one of our area schools who does not have regular access to the internet to use the college’s Wi-Fi.

