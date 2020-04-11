Candidate filings for U.S., state offices

Candidate filings for federal, state and legislative offices
U.S. Representative District 2
Democrat Danyell Lanier of Hugo
Republican: Markwayne Mullin, Muskogee; Joseph Silk, Watson; Rhonda Hopkins Rose
Libertarian Richie Castaldo, Grove
State senator District 5
Democrat Randy Coleman, Broken Bow; Bevon Rogers, Oklahoma City.
Republican: Jimmy Westbrook, Broken Bow; George Burns, Haworth; Justin Jackson, Tuskahoma
State representative District 1
Republican Eric Ensley, Idabel; Eddy Dempsey, Valliant
District 3
Democrat: Mike Sullivan
Republican: Rick West, Heavener; Lundy Kiger, Republican.
District 15
Republican: Angie Brinlee, Porum; Randy Randleman, Eufaula.
District 17
Republican: Shannon Rowell, McAlester; Jim Grego, Wilburton.
The list of filings will be updated Monday to include the filings for LeFlore County offices.
