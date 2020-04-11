Candidate filings for U.S., state offices

Candidate filings for federal, state and legislative offices

U.S. Representative District 2

Democrat Danyell Lanier of Hugo

Republican: Markwayne Mullin, Muskogee; Joseph Silk, Watson; Rhonda Hopkins Rose

Libertarian Richie Castaldo, Grove

State senator District 5

Democrat Randy Coleman, Broken Bow; Bevon Rogers, Oklahoma City.

Republican: Jimmy Westbrook, Broken Bow; George Burns, Haworth; Justin Jackson, Tuskahoma

State representative District 1

Republican Eric Ensley, Idabel; Eddy Dempsey, Valliant

District 3

Democrat: Mike Sullivan

Republican: Rick West, Heavener; Lundy Kiger, Republican.

District 15

Republican: Angie Brinlee, Porum; Randy Randleman, Eufaula.

District 17

Republican: Shannon Rowell, McAlester; Jim Grego, Wilburton.

The list of filings will be updated Monday to include the filings for LeFlore County offices.

