At least 5 dead from storms

MADILL (AP) — At least five people were killed Wednesday after apparent tornadoes tore through parts of Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana.

One person was killed in Marshall County in southern Oklahoma where the storm hit Madill, near the Red River, about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, causing widespread damage to the town, including its residential neighborhoods, said Donny Raley, the city’s emergency manager.

