At least 5 dead from storms

Home 2020 April At least 5 dead from storms

MADILL (AP) — At least five people were killed Wednesday after apparent tornadoes tore through parts of Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana.

One person was killed in Marshall County in southern Oklahoma where the storm hit Madill, near the Red River, about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, causing widespread damage to the town, including its residential neighborhoods, said Donny Raley, the city’s emergency manager.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition. 

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.

/ News / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Severe storms in forecast for US much of this week
Powerful winds, large hail hit Southern Plains
High winds, hail and rain hit county
Severe weather outbreak predicted
Schools canceling activities ahead of storms
Severe storms take aim at plains
Severe storms moving into Oklahoma
Tornadoes cause deaths, destruction

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar