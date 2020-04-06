Agendas for City of Poteau meetings

POTEAU – The Poteau Industrial Authority, Public Works Authority and City Council will meet Monday at 7 p.m. for regularly scheduled meetings.

Council members may appear by teleconference. The access code to log on to GoToMeeting will be made available on the city website at https://www.poteau-ok.com/ prior to the meeting for the public to have access to listen to the meeting.

The agendas can be seen HERE.

