Agenda for commissioners’ meeting 4-6-2020

POTEAU – The LeFlore County commissioners will meet in a regular business meeting Monday at 9 a.m. in the office of the board of county commissioners.

The courthouse is closed to the public so nobody else is allowed to go to the meeting.

Here is the agenda:

  1. Call to order.
  2. Minutes of previous meeting.
  3. Purchase orders/payroll/claims.
  4. Bonds.
  5. Monthly fee reports.
  6. Transfer of appropriations.
  7. Blanket purchase orders.
  8. Old business.
  9. Current bridge and road projects: D#2 CIRB-140D(161)RB, JOB 25097(04) Brazil Creek south of SH 51.
  10. Contract labor service agreements.
  11. Burn ban.
  12. Any old/new business for Conser Road projects, review and possibly approve pay estimate number 124 for Conser Road project, phase II.
  13. Certificates of compliance for OMMA businesses.
  14. Discuss and possibly approve resolution to determine maximum monthly highway expenditures for April, 2020.
  15. Consider and possibly approve CBRI programming resolution for District 1 Poker Bend Road, project number 20-CBRI-D1-Rd PO74(105).
  16. Consider and possibly approve CBRI programming resolution for District 1 Prairie Bell Road project number 20-CBRI-D1-RD PO75(105).
  17. Consider and possibly approve CBRI programming resolution for District 1 Quay’s Road, project number 20-CBRI-DI-RD P076(105).
  18. Consider and possibly approve CBRI programming resolution for District 1 Hudson Corner Road, project number 20-CBRI-D1-RD P077(105).
  19. Consider and possibly approve CBRI programming resolution for District 1 portions of Wayne’s Road, Cowshed Crossing Road, Stallion Lane and Fairhill Road project number 20-CBRI-D1-RD P078(105).
  20. Review and possibly approve monthly report of officers for March 2020 as submitted by the county treasurer.
  21. Discussion and possible action on purchase of land from Larry and Virginia Poe for easement. Total amount of $7,200 for Brazil Creek Bridge project parcel #2.
  22. Discussion and possible action regarding tort claim filed by Gordon Donald Frayne Jr.
  23. Public comments.
  24. Adjourn.
