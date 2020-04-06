Agenda for commissioners’ meeting 4-6-2020

POTEAU – The LeFlore County commissioners will meet in a regular business meeting Monday at 9 a.m. in the office of the board of county commissioners.
The courthouse is closed to the public so nobody else is allowed to go to the meeting.
Here is the agenda:
- Call to order.
- Minutes of previous meeting.
- Purchase orders/payroll/claims.
- Bonds.
- Monthly fee reports.
- Transfer of appropriations.
- Blanket purchase orders.
- Old business.
- Current bridge and road projects: D#2 CIRB-140D(161)RB, JOB 25097(04) Brazil Creek south of SH 51.
- Contract labor service agreements.
- Burn ban.
- Any old/new business for Conser Road projects, review and possibly approve pay estimate number 124 for Conser Road project, phase II.
- Certificates of compliance for OMMA businesses.
- Discuss and possibly approve resolution to determine maximum monthly highway expenditures for April, 2020.
- Consider and possibly approve CBRI programming resolution for District 1 Poker Bend Road, project number 20-CBRI-D1-Rd PO74(105).
- Consider and possibly approve CBRI programming resolution for District 1 Prairie Bell Road project number 20-CBRI-D1-RD PO75(105).
- Consider and possibly approve CBRI programming resolution for District 1 Quay’s Road, project number 20-CBRI-DI-RD P076(105).
- Consider and possibly approve CBRI programming resolution for District 1 Hudson Corner Road, project number 20-CBRI-D1-RD P077(105).
- Consider and possibly approve CBRI programming resolution for District 1 portions of Wayne’s Road, Cowshed Crossing Road, Stallion Lane and Fairhill Road project number 20-CBRI-D1-RD P078(105).
- Review and possibly approve monthly report of officers for March 2020 as submitted by the county treasurer.
- Discussion and possible action on purchase of land from Larry and Virginia Poe for easement. Total amount of $7,200 for Brazil Creek Bridge project parcel #2.
- Discussion and possible action regarding tort claim filed by Gordon Donald Frayne Jr.
- Public comments.
- Adjourn.
