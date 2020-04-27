Agenda for commissioners 4-27-2020

Home 2020 April Agenda for commissioners 4-27-2020

POTEAU – The LeFlore County commissioners will meet in a regular business meeting Monday at 9 a.m. in the office of the board of county commissioners.

Here is the agenda:

  1. Call to order.
  2. Minutes of previous meetings.
  3. Purchase orders/payroll/claims.
  4. Bonds.
  5. Monthly fee reports.
  6. Transfer of appropriations.
  7. Blanket purchase orders.
  8. Old business.
  9. Current bridge and road projects D#2 CIRB-140D(*161)RB, JOB 25097(04) Brazil Creek S. of SH 31.
  10. Contract labor/service agreements.
  11. Burn ban.
  12. Old/new business for Conser Road projects.
  13. Certificates of compliance for OMMA businesses.
  14. Discuss and possibly approve public health resolution allowing county treasurer to reinvest surplus of public health funds for April, 2020.

15, Consider and possibly approve invoice as submitted by Huser R/W Service regarding land acquisition for Conser Road project phase 1.

  1. Discuss and possibly approve CBRI programming resolutions for District #2 Bokoshe Mountain Road Project #20CBRI-D3-RD-P051(105 and Raymond Adams Road project #20CBRI-D3-RD-P052(105) and Morgan Hill Road project #20CBRI-D3-RD-P053(105).
  2. Consider and possibly approve 2021 FY juvenile contracts between Tulsa County and LeFlore County.
  3. Discuss and possibly approve title sheet and utility right of way affidavit as submitted by CED#3 regarding Brazil Creek J/P#29943(04).
  4. Public comments.
  5. Adjourn.
/ News / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Agenda for LeFlore County commissioners
Agenda for LeFlore County commissioners
Agenda for LeFlore County commissioners
Agenda for LeFlore County commissioners
Commissioners approve higher premium
Commissioners lift burn ban, hear report on EOMC
Agenda for LeFlore County commissioners
Agenda for LeFlore County commissioners

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar