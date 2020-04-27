Agenda for commissioners 4-27-2020

POTEAU – The LeFlore County commissioners will meet in a regular business meeting Monday at 9 a.m. in the office of the board of county commissioners.
Here is the agenda:
- Call to order.
- Minutes of previous meetings.
- Purchase orders/payroll/claims.
- Bonds.
- Monthly fee reports.
- Transfer of appropriations.
- Blanket purchase orders.
- Old business.
- Current bridge and road projects D#2 CIRB-140D(*161)RB, JOB 25097(04) Brazil Creek S. of SH 31.
- Contract labor/service agreements.
- Burn ban.
- Old/new business for Conser Road projects.
- Certificates of compliance for OMMA businesses.
- Discuss and possibly approve public health resolution allowing county treasurer to reinvest surplus of public health funds for April, 2020.
15, Consider and possibly approve invoice as submitted by Huser R/W Service regarding land acquisition for Conser Road project phase 1.
- Discuss and possibly approve CBRI programming resolutions for District #2 Bokoshe Mountain Road Project #20CBRI-D3-RD-P051(105 and Raymond Adams Road project #20CBRI-D3-RD-P052(105) and Morgan Hill Road project #20CBRI-D3-RD-P053(105).
- Consider and possibly approve 2021 FY juvenile contracts between Tulsa County and LeFlore County.
- Discuss and possibly approve title sheet and utility right of way affidavit as submitted by CED#3 regarding Brazil Creek J/P#29943(04).
- Public comments.
- Adjourn.
