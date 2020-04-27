Agenda for commissioners 4-27-2020

POTEAU – The LeFlore County commissioners will meet in a regular business meeting Monday at 9 a.m. in the office of the board of county commissioners.

Here is the agenda:

Call to order. Minutes of previous meetings. Purchase orders/payroll/claims. Bonds. Monthly fee reports. Transfer of appropriations. Blanket purchase orders. Old business. Current bridge and road projects D#2 CIRB-140D(*161)RB, JOB 25097(04) Brazil Creek S. of SH 31. Contract labor/service agreements. Burn ban. Old/new business for Conser Road projects. Certificates of compliance for OMMA businesses. Discuss and possibly approve public health resolution allowing county treasurer to reinvest surplus of public health funds for April, 2020.

15, Consider and possibly approve invoice as submitted by Huser R/W Service regarding land acquisition for Conser Road project phase 1.