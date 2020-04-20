Agenda for commissioners 4-20-2020
POTEAU – The LeFlore County commissioners will meet in a regular business meeting Monday at 9 a.m. in the office of the board of county commissioners.
Here is the agenda:
- Call to order.
- Minutes of previous meetings.
- Purchase orders/payroll/claims.
- Bonds.
- Monthly fee reports.
- Transfer of appropriations.
- Blanket purchase orders
- Old business.
- Current bridge and road projects: D#2 CIRB-140(D)RB, JOB 25097(04) Brazil Creek south of state highway 31.
- Contract labor/service agreements.
- Burn ban.
- Old/new business for Conser Road projects.
- Certificates of compliance for OMMA businesses.
- Tabled: Discuss and possibly award bid for LeFlore VFD truck purchase.
- Conser and possibly approve resolution disposing of equipment from District #2 inventory.
- Discuss and possibly approve 2020 REAP receiving and requisitioning letters.
- Consider and possibly approve 20/21 fiscal year contract between LeFlore County and Total Assessment Solutions Corporation.
- Discuss and possibly approve title sheet, right of way and utility affidavit for J/P#32353(04) Twilight Road as submitted by CED#3.
- Consider and possibly approve lease documents between LeFlore County and Warren Caterpillar for two 140ME motor graders to benefit District #2.
- Discuss and possibly approve receiving and requisitioning list as submitted by county assessor.
- Consider and possibly approve resolution and bid notice advertising to accept sealed bids for a storm siren to benefit town of Monroe/Monroe FD (partial funding provided by KEDDO REAP grant.
- Consider and possibly approve resolution and bid notice advertising to accept sealed bids for a skid unit to benefit Hogeye Fire Department.
- Public comments.
- Adjourn.
Comments
No comment yet.