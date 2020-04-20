Agenda for commissioners 4-20-2020

Agenda for commissioners 4-20-2020

POTEAU – The LeFlore County commissioners will meet in a regular business meeting Monday at 9 a.m. in the office of the board of county commissioners.

Here is the agenda:

  1. Call to order.
  2. Minutes of previous meetings.
  3. Purchase orders/payroll/claims.
  4. Bonds.
  5. Monthly fee reports.
  6. Transfer of appropriations.
  7. Blanket purchase orders
  8. Old business.
  9. Current bridge and road projects: D#2 CIRB-140(D)RB, JOB 25097(04) Brazil Creek south of state highway 31.
  10. Contract labor/service agreements.
  11. Burn ban.
  12. Old/new business for Conser Road projects.
  13. Certificates of compliance for OMMA businesses.
  14. Tabled: Discuss and possibly award bid for LeFlore VFD truck purchase.
  15. Conser and possibly approve resolution disposing of equipment from District #2 inventory.
  16. Discuss and possibly approve 2020 REAP receiving and requisitioning letters.
  17. Consider and possibly approve 20/21 fiscal year contract between LeFlore County and Total Assessment Solutions Corporation.
  18. Discuss and possibly approve title sheet, right of way and utility affidavit for J/P#32353(04) Twilight Road as submitted by CED#3.
  19. Consider and possibly approve lease documents between LeFlore County and Warren Caterpillar for two 140ME motor graders to benefit District #2.
  20. Discuss and possibly approve receiving and requisitioning list as submitted by county assessor.
  21. Consider and possibly approve resolution and bid notice advertising to accept sealed bids for a storm siren to benefit town of Monroe/Monroe FD (partial funding provided by KEDDO REAP grant.
  22. Consider and possibly approve resolution and bid notice advertising to accept sealed bids for a skid unit to benefit Hogeye Fire Department.
  23. Public comments.
  24. Adjourn.
