Agenda for 4-13-2020 county commissioners’ meeting

POTEAU – The LeFlore County commissioners will meet in a regular business meeting Monday at 9 a.m. in the office of the board of county commissioners.

AGENDA:

(1.) CALL TO ORDER.

(2.) MINUTES OF PREVIOUS MEETING(S).

(3.) PURCHASE ORDERS/PAYROLL/CLAIMS.

(4.) BONDS.

(5.) MONTHLY FEE REPORTS.

(6.) TRANSFER OF APPROPRIATIONS.

(7.) BLANKET PURCHASE ORDERS.

(8.) OLD BUSINESS.

(9.) CURRENT BRIDGE AND ROAD PROJECTS.D#2 CIRB-140D(161)RB, JOB 25097(04) BRAZIL CREEK S. OF SH 31

(10.) CONTRACT LABOR/SERVICE AGREEMENT(S).

(11.) BURN BAN.

(12.) OLD/NEW BUSINESS FOR CONSER ROAD PROJECTS.

(13.) CERTIFICATE(S) OF COMPLIANCE FOR OMMA BUSINESSES.

(14.) OPEN AND POSSIBLY AWARD BID TO PURCHASE A TRUCK BENEFITING LEFLORE VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT.

(15.) CONSIDER AND POSSIBLY APPROVE DISTRICT #2 POCAHONTAS, PEIRCE LOOP AND 290TH STREET CBRI PROGRAMMING RESOLUTION , PROJECT NUMBER 20-CBRI-D2- RD P050(105).

(16.) CONSIDER AND POSSIBLY APPROVE CLAIM AGAINST AD VALOREM REIMBURSEMENT FUND FOR LOSS OF REVENUE DUE TO EXEMPTION ON MANUFACTURING FACILITIES FOR FY 2018/2019.

(17.) PUBLIC COMMENTS.

(18.) ADJOURN.