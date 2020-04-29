AG seeks audit of health department spending

By SEAN MURPHY Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s top prosecutor on Tuesday requested an investigative audit of the state Health Department over the agency’s spending of state-appropriated funds.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Attorney General Mike Hunter’s request was related to the state’s coronavirus response, which the agency is leading.

Hunter formally requested the audit of the State Department of Health in a letter to State Auditor & Inspector Cindy Byrd.

