A year unlike any since WWII for Augusta

PAUL NEWBERRY AP National Writer
The Masters is so intertwined with Augusta, they added an extra day to spring break.
You see, the first full week of April isn’t just a blip in time for this place.
It’s their identity, their way of life, their cart path to success.
A restaurant or bar can take a huge step toward profitability off the business it generates in a single week. An ahead-of-its-time industry sprung out of the locals renting their homes to strangers to accommodate the influx of fans, sponsors and media. From ticket brokers to impromptu parking-lot attendants, it seems everyone in the east Georgia city of 200,000 has figured out a way to make a buck off the first major golf championship of the year.
