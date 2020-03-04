Youths injured in runaway vehicle

One youth was transported by Life Flight Tuesday evening and another was taken to an area hospital after an accident in Heavener.

An 11-year-old youth was taken by Life Flight while a 6-year-old was transported to a hospital. Two other youths in the vehicle were wearing seatbelts and were not injured. The two boys who were injured were not wearing seatbelts.

They were in a vehicle with a female on West Avenue E when the vehicle started rolling down the hill. The driver could not get the vehicle stopped and it went across the highway with two vehicles slamming on their brakes to avoid collisions.

The vehicle continued across the Deer Pen Park parking lot and wound up in the ditch between the park and the railroad tracks.

