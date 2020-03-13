Wister rallies to down Panama

Home 2020 March Wister rallies to down Panama

PANAMA – Wister scored seven runs in the top of the fifth inning to down Panama, 10-4, in slow pitch softball Thursday.

Wister improves to 4-2 and is scheduled to visit Warner Friday. Panama drops to 2-3 and visits Spiro March 23.

See the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE or in Thursday’s Ledger. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition. 

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.

/ Panama, Softball, Sports, Wister / Tags: , ,

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Lady Wildcats split with Gore, Central
Wister rallies to beat Quinton
Big inning pushes Wister past Spiro
Lady Pirates sweep Panama, Stigler

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar