Wister rallies to down Panama

PANAMA – Wister scored seven runs in the top of the fifth inning to down Panama, 10-4, in slow pitch softball Thursday.
Wister improves to 4-2 and is scheduled to visit Warner Friday. Panama drops to 2-3 and visits Spiro March 23.
