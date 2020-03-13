Wister rallies to down Panama

PANAMA – Wister scored seven runs in the top of the fifth inning to down Panama, 10-4, in slow pitch softball Thursday.

Wister improves to 4-2 and is scheduled to visit Warner Friday. Panama drops to 2-3 and visits Spiro March 23.

