Wister rallies to beat Quinton

WISTER – Wister rallied for six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to secure a 10-5 win over Quinton Tuesday in slowpitch softball.

The Lady Wildcats even their record to 1-1. Wister is off until a road game at Spiro Monday.

