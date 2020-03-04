Wister rallies to beat Quinton

WISTER – Wister rallied for six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to secure a 10-5 win over Quinton Tuesday in slowpitch softball.

The Lady Wildcats even their record to 1-1. Wister is off until a road game at Spiro Monday.

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

