Wister man dies in auto accident

LeFLORE – A Wister man died in a single-car auto accident Monday at approximately 8 p.m. on Highway 271, approximately one mile north of LeFlore Road.

Jim Caughern, 56, of Wister was southbound when he failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the road to the right, striking a fence and tree and turnover over two times. He was ejected approximately 30 feet.

Seats belts were not in use. Airbags deployed.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE or in Thursday’s Ledger. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.