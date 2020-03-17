Wister man dies in auto accident

LeFLORE – A Wister man died in a single-car auto accident Monday at approximately 8 p.m. on Highway 271, approximately one mile north of LeFlore Road.
Jim Caughern, 56, of Wister was southbound when he failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the road to the right, striking a fence and tree and turnover over two times. He was ejected approximately 30 feet.
Seats belts were not in use. Airbags deployed.
