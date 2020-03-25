White House, Congress agree on rescue bill

By ANDREW TAYLOR, LISA MASCARO and JONATHAN LEMIRE Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House and Senate leaders of both major political parties announced agreement early Wednesday on unprecedented emergency legislation to rush sweeping aid to businesses, workers and a health care system slammed by the coronavirus pandemic.
The urgently needed $2 trillion pandemic response measure is the largest economic rescue measure in history and is intended as a weeks long or months long patch for an economy spiraling into recession and a nation facing a potentially ghastly toll.
