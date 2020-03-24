Voters must change parties by end of March

Oklahomans who want to change party affiliation must submit their change no later than March 31, according to LeFlore County Election Board Secretary Sharon Steele.

Voters may change their party affiliation online using the OK Voter Poral at elections.ok.gov/ovp or by completing a new voter registration application.

Steele said no party changes are allowed between April 1 and Aug. 31 during even-numbered years.

