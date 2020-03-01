Vian edges Heavener again

ADAIR – For the second time in a little over a week, Vian’s girls defeated Heavener by two points Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Wolverines eliminated Heavener, 43-41, to advance to the Class 3A area tournament. Vian improves to 16-11 while the Lady Wolves finish with a 19-7 record.

