Vian edges Heavener again

ADAIR – For the second time in a little over a week, Vian’s girls defeated Heavener by two points Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Wolverines eliminated Heavener, 43-41, to advance to the Class 3A area tournament. Vian improves to 16-11 while the Lady Wolves finish with a 19-7 record.
