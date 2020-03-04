Valliant gets sweep of Heavener

Heavener’s Garrett Robbins tags out a Valliant runner at third base

Valliant swept Heavener in a pair of baseball games Tuesday.

The Bulldogs took the opener, 5-3, before completing the sweep with an 11-0 win in the second game.

The losses drop Heavener to 0-3 overall, 0-2 in district play. The Wolves visit Stigler Saturday. Valliant is 2-0 overall and in district play.

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

