Valliant gets sweep of Heavener

Valliant swept Heavener in a pair of baseball games Tuesday.

The Bulldogs took the opener, 5-3, before completing the sweep with an 11-0 win in the second game.

The losses drop Heavener to 0-3 overall, 0-2 in district play. The Wolves visit Stigler Saturday. Valliant is 2-0 overall and in district play.

