Updated playoff schedules

With LeFlore defeating Pittsburg Saturday night, three county teams advanced to the Class B state tournament on Thursday, joining the Whitesboro girls and boys. State brackets will be released Sunday or Monday.

Two county teams won regional championships to move within a game of the state tournament. Howe’s girls defeated Central Sallisaw, 64-56, in overtime and Talihina’s boys knocked off Vanoss, 52-38.

Howe’s girls (23-4) play Hartshorne (21-4) for the area championship Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Okmulgee. It is a rematch of last year’s semifinal game won by the Lady Lions, 60-49.

Class 2A Area II girls

Okemah knocked Howe’s boys on its own home court. The Lions (23-4) play Liberty (23-4) Thursday at 8 p.m. in consolation play.

Class 2A Area II boys

Talihina’s boys (21-4) are also a win away from advancing to the state tournament after the win over Vanoss. The Golden Tigers take on Dale (21-7) Friday at 8 p.m. in Ada.

Class 2A Area III boys

