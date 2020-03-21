Unemployment rate drops in January

Unemployment rates in 50 counties in Oklahoma were lower in January than the previous time period in 2019.

A total of 21 had higher rates while six were the same.

See the full report for all of Oklahoma HERE.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE or in Thursday’s Ledger. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.