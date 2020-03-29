Tribal gaming official rejects governor’s offer

By SEAN MURPHY Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The state’s top Native American gaming official rejected Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt’s latest casino gambling offer on Friday and accused the governor of trying to take advantage of the tribes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Matthew Morgan, the chairman of the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association, described the governor’s latest offer as “yet another unsuccessful attempt to divide the tribes.”

“The letter confirms the real intent of Governor Stitt is to destroy the tribal interest outlined in the existing compacts,” Morgan said. “The tribal leaders who received the letter reject the proposal as disrespectful and disingenuous.”

