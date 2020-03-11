Thornburg has big game in Wister win

WISTER – Landon Thornburg homered three times and Wister grabbed a big lead early and coasted to a 12-2 win in baseball action Tuesday.

The Wildcats improve to 2-1 and visit Crowder Thursday.

