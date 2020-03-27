Texan dies from ATV accident in county

MUSE – A Texas man died from an ATV accident Friday on Lenox Ridge Road, four miles north of Muse in LeFlore County.

Bruce Wayne Thedford, 57, from Sachse, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene from massive injuries. He was driving a 2018 Polaris ATV northbound when he departed the road to the left, struck a ditch, ejected and then hit a tree.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.