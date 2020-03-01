Talihina tops Vanoss to win regionals

WILBURTON – Talihina’s boys moved one step closer to another state tournament berth with a 52-38 win over Vanoss in a Class 2A regional championship game.

The Golden Tigers (21-4) play Dale (21-7) in the area championship game Friday at 8 p.m. in Ada.

The winner of that game advances to the 2A state tournament while the loser plays again Saturday with a chance to advance to the state tournament. Seventh-ranked Vanoss dropped to 21-6.

See the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s newspaper and e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.