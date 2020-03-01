Talihina tops Vanoss to win regionals

WILBURTON – Talihina’s boys moved one step closer to another state tournament berth with a 52-38 win over Vanoss in a Class 2A regional championship game.
The Golden Tigers (21-4) play Dale (21-7) in the area championship game Friday at 8 p.m. in Ada.
The winner of that game advances to the 2A state tournament while the loser plays again Saturday with a chance to advance to the state tournament. Seventh-ranked Vanoss dropped to 21-6.
