Talihina takes state berth

ADA – Talihina’s boys won a Class 2A area consolation championship and a berth in the state tournament with a 68-48 win over Canadian Saturday night.

Talihina will play in the 2A state tournament Thursday in the Oklahoma City area. The Golden Tigers improved to 23-5 while Canadian finishes 24-5.

The Golden Tigers defeated Canadian twice in the postseason, winning an earlier regional contest at Canadian, 48-38. Talihina lost in the area championship game Friday night as Dale hit a 3 at the buzzer.

