Storms possible Tuesday morning

Home 2020 March Storms possible Tuesday morning

A chance of thunderstorms for Tuesday morning with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. The high will be 77 degrees with a low of 49 degrees.

Sunrise is at 7:15 a.m. with sunset at 7:33 p.m.

See the extended forecast along with average and record temperatures for the date on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition. 

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.

/ Other stories / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Area weather forecast 2-17-2020
LeFlore County weather 3-21-2020
County weather forecast 2-21-2020
Area weather forecast 2-15-2020
Area weather forecast 2-9-2020
Area weather forecast 1-13-2020
Weather forecast for 2-7-2020
Read More
Area weather forecast 1-14-2020

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar