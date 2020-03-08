Stigler rallies to defeat Heavener

STIGLER – Stigler used a 10-run inning to overcome an early deficit and defeat Heavener, 13-5, in high school baseball play Saturday.

Heavener scored four times in the top of the second to take a 4-3 lead over the Panthers. The score stayed that way until Stigler got 10 runs in the bottom half of the fourth inning to take the win.

