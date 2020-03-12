State tournament games postponed

All basketball games in the Oklahoma state tournaments have been postponed, due to the threat of the corona virus by the OSSAA.

There has not been any date set for the tournaments to be played. Both the Howe girls and boys and Talihina’s boys were competing in the tournaments.

The OSSAA updated its website with the following information: “Due to the public health concern, the OSSAA has postponed all the State Basketball Tournaments. We will update the OSSAA website as to when the tournaments will be rescheduled.”