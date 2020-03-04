Sports scoreboard for 3-3-2020

Baseball
Valliant 5, Heavener 3
Valliant 11, Heavener 0
Cameron 12, Arkoma 0
McCurtain 8, Bokoshe 0
LeFlore 15, Pocola 5
Slow pitch softball
Gans 11, Cameron 1
Heavener 18, Cameron 4
Heavener 11, Gans 3
Wister 10, Quinton 5
Panama 24, Arkoma 6
Soccer
Boys
Heavener 1, Wagoner 0
Girls
Wagoner 10, Heavener 0
To submit scores or information on games involving LeFlore County teams, send an email to [email protected]
Check out the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.
Comments
No comment yet.