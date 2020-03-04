Sports scoreboard for 3-3-2020

Baseball

Valliant 5, Heavener 3

Valliant 11, Heavener 0

Cameron 12, Arkoma 0

McCurtain 8, Bokoshe 0

LeFlore 15, Pocola 5

Slow pitch softball

Gans 11, Cameron 1

Heavener 18, Cameron 4

Heavener 11, Gans 3

Wister 10, Quinton 5

Panama 24, Arkoma 6

Soccer

Boys

Heavener 1, Wagoner 0

Girls

Wagoner 10, Heavener 0

