Spiro splits games in tournament

SPERRY – Spiro splits its two baseball games at the Sperry Tournament Thursday.

The Bulldogs dropped the opener to Owasso’s JV team, 8-0, before bouncing back to down Sperry, 15-8.

Spiro is 6-2 and plays again in the tournament Saturday.

See the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE or in Thursday’s Ledger. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.