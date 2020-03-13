Spiro splits games in tournament

SPERRY – Spiro splits its two baseball games at the Sperry Tournament Thursday.

The Bulldogs dropped the opener to Owasso’s JV team, 8-0, before bouncing back to down Sperry, 15-8.

Spiro is 6-2 and plays again in the tournament Saturday.

