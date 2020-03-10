Spiro crushes Coalgate in district opener

COALGATE – Spiro opened district baseball play Monday with a 22-5 win at Coalgate.

Spiro improves to 4-1 overall, 1-0 in district play. Coalgate falls to 1-2 and 0-1. The two teams play again Tuesday at Spiro.

