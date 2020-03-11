Spiro completes sweep of Coalgate

SPIRO – Spiro completed a two-day sweep of Coalgate in District 3A-2 play with a 15-2 win Tuesday.
The Bulldogs had won at Coalgate Monday, 22-5. Spiro improves to 5-1 and 2-0 and takes part in the Sperry Invitational Tournament Thursday.
