Spiro completes sweep of Coalgate

SPIRO – Spiro completed a two-day sweep of Coalgate in District 3A-2 play with a 15-2 win Tuesday.

The Bulldogs had won at Coalgate Monday, 22-5. Spiro improves to 5-1 and 2-0 and takes part in the Sperry Invitational Tournament Thursday.

See the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE or in Thursday’s Ledger. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.