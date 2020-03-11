Services planned for Lawton Ritter

SPIRO – Funeral services for Lawton Savan Ritter, 67, of Spiro, are Friday at 2 p.m. at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Rev. Robert Hill and Jim Cook officiating.
Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.
He passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 in Spiro and was born July 23, 1952 in Howe to W.C. “Bill” and La-Dean (Humphries) Ritter.
Survivors include his wife, Veronica (Baxter) Ritter, of Spiro; son Billy Joe Ritter and wife Chelsey of Colcord; his step-son, Darrin Baxter, of Bokoshe; sisters Frances Butler and husband David, Virginia Hughes and husband Steve, Lora Daugherty and husband Tim, Becky Nance and husband Joe, all of Poteau; four grandchildren; and two step grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
See the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE or in Thursday’s Ledger. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.
Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.
Comments
No comment yet.