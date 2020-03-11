Services planned for Lawton Ritter

SPIRO – Funeral services for Lawton Savan Ritter, 67, of Spiro, are Friday at 2 p.m. at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Rev. Robert Hill and Jim Cook officiating.

Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

He passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 in Spiro and was born July 23, 1952 in Howe to W.C. “Bill” and La-Dean (Humphries) Ritter.

Survivors include his wife, Veronica (Baxter) Ritter, of Spiro; son Billy Joe Ritter and wife Chelsey of Colcord; his step-son, Darrin Baxter, of Bokoshe; sisters Frances Butler and husband David, Virginia Hughes and husband Steve, Lora Daugherty and husband Tim, Becky Nance and husband Joe, all of Poteau; four grandchildren; and two step grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

