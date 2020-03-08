Services planned for Jessie Pittman

HACKETT, Ark. – Funeral services for Jessie Morris Pittman, 98, of Hackett, Arkansas (formerly of Cameron) are Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau.

Interment will follow at the Greenhill Cemetery in Cameron, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She passed away Thursday, March 6, 2020 in Fort Smith, Arkansas and was born June 21, 1921 in Hackett to Jess Columbus and Mary Mahala (Roberts) Gibson.

Surviving family members include her son, Dennis Morris; 17 grandchildren; 31great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; and a sister, Lillie Robbins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands Floyd Morris and Tom Pittman; sons Johnnie, Floyd Ray and Ervin Dean Morris; three sisters; and two brothers.

See the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.