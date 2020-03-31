Services planned for Esther Burrough

Graveside services for Esther Lee Griffith Burrough are Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Fort Coffee Cemetery.

Services are under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home.

She was born Nov. 16, 1924 in Fort Coffee to Lace David Griffith and Magnolia (Shoate) Griffith and passed away March 25, 2020.

Surviving family member are daughter-in-law, Evora Mckesson; four grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and one great great grandson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons James Blocker and Mearilon Odell McKesson; three brothers Otis Griffith, Richard Griffith and Ernest Steele; and seven sisters Legaria Bunch, Viola Eubanks, Lula McCurtain, Emma Chambers, Thelma Green, Dorothy Morgan and Fluerador Brown.

