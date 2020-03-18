Services planned for Charles Hicks

MOUNDS – Charles William Hicks, 80, of Mounds passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at his home and was born Jan. 20, 1940 in Kinston, Tennessee to James M. and Mabel (Tate) Hicks.

Services are Thursday at 10 a.m. at Monroe Cemetery Pavilionwith Rev. LeRoy Billy officiating. Services are under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

He was a veteran of the US Army.

Survivors include his wife Celia (Billy) Hicks; sons Charles Wayne Hicks and Billy Perkins; daughter, Sherry Hicks; brother, Glendon Farrell Hicks; sister, Brenda Patterson and husband Michael; and brother James Leon Hicks and wife Jean.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Geneva Logan and Linda Carol Cranfield; brothers Roy Mitchell Hicks, Paul LaFate Hicks, Billy Hicks and William Herbert Tate; sons Darrell Hicks and Richard Hicks.

