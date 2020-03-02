Service set for Charles Houck

FORT SMITH, Ark. – Funeral Service for Charles Harley Houck, 38 of Fort Smith, Arkansas is Friday at 11 a.m. at the Trinity Baptist Church in Pocola.

Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

He was born Jan. 19, 1982 in Fort Smith to Ruby Pearl (Shipman) Needham and Marland Joseph Houck and passed away Feb. 25, 2020 in Fort Smith.

Surviving family members are his wife, Treasure Houck; daughter, Cayden Harley Houck; mother and step-father; Ruby and Bill Needham; sisters Elizabeth Dunn, Debra Houck, Valerie Alexander, Linda Stoufer, Sandra Bailey and Sharon Lofts; and a brother, Steven Neal.

He was preceded in death by his father, Marland Houck; and grandparents Harley and Alma Shipman, and Charles and Anna Houck.

