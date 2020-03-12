Senate votes to hike penalties for drug possession

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Senate voted Wednesday to increase penalties for drug possession near schools, drawing criticism from proponents of a state question in 2016 that made such crimes misdemeanors.

The Senate voted 35-12 for legislation to make it a felony to possess methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine or fentanyl within 1,000 feet of an elementary or secondary school. The bill would not apply to people under 18, those enrolled as a student at a school or for people found in possession during routine traffic stops.

