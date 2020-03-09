Schroder’s layup lifts Thunder over Celtics

By KYLE HIGHTOWER AP Sports Writer
BOSTON (AP) — Until Sunday, the Oklahoma City Thunder hadn’t had to worry about figuring out how to play without leading scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
It turns out they do just fine.
Dennis Schroder stripped the ball from Kemba Walker and scored on a layup with 8.5 seconds to help the Thunder rally to beat the Boston Celtics 105-104.
See the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.
Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.
Comments
No comment yet.