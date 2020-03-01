Saturday’s basketball playoff scores
Boys
Regional championships
Class 2A
At Okemah
Okemah 62, Howe 55
At Wilburton
Talihina 52, Vanoss 38
Girls
Class B
Area consolation championship
At Quinton
LeFlore 50, Pittsburg 43
Regional championships
Class 2A
At Okemah
Howe 64, Central Sallisaw 56 (OT)
Regional consolation championships
Class 3A
At Adair
Vian 43, Heavener 41
At Sequoyah-Tahlequah
Kansas 56, Spiro 41
At Lindsey
Hugo 49, Pocola 43
