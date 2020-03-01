Saturday’s basketball playoff scores

Boys

Regional championships

Class 2A

At Okemah

Okemah 62, Howe 55

At Wilburton

Talihina 52, Vanoss 38

Girls

Class B

Area consolation championship

At Quinton

LeFlore 50, Pittsburg 43

Regional championships

Class 2A

At Okemah

Howe 64, Central Sallisaw 56 (OT)

Regional consolation championships

Class 3A

At Adair

Vian 43, Heavener 41

At Sequoyah-Tahlequah

Kansas 56, Spiro 41

At Lindsey

Hugo 49, Pocola 43

Check out the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.