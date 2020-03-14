Republicans to hold convention

POTEAU – The LeFlore County Republicans will hold its annual county convention March 21 from 10 a.m. until noon, at the Kiamichi Technology Center located at 1509 S. McKenna in Poteau.

All Republican candidates for office are invited to attend and speak to the group. There will also be legislative reports by Sen. Mark Allen and Rep. Lundy Kiger.

Everyone is invited, but ID will be required of those registered Republicans who wish to participate and vote during the convention. Anybody wishing to be delegates to the state convention must be in attendance at the county convention.

The state Republican convention will be held May 2. For more information visit www.okgop.com or Leflore County Republicans on Facebook.

